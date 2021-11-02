Joseph Olowu netted to earn Rovers the draw at Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers pick up their first away point with a draw at Crewe Alexandra

Joseph Olowu scored his first senior goal to help Doncaster Rovers pick up their first point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:10 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Gresty Road. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6

A couple of nervy moments and there will be certainly questions asked about his hesitancy for the Crewe goal but he also pulled off a couple of key saves to prevent the hosts from adding to that.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Did not attack the opposition wing back enough in the first half but defended well against ex-Rover Madger Gomes to not really give him a sniff. Excellent delivery for the goal.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5

Nervy on a few occasions and lacked cohesion with those around him that would have helped out. Not his most convincing performance as he struggled against Porter.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Tom Anderson 7

Back to his rock sold best, barring an unnecessary foul in the second half. He covered the box superbly and headed away plenty.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

