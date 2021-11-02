Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers pick up their first away point with a draw at Crewe Alexandra

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6
A couple of nervy moments and there will be certainly questions asked about his hesitancy for the Crewe goal but he also pulled off a couple of key saves to prevent the hosts from adding to that.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Did not attack the opposition wing back enough in the first half but defended well against ex-Rover Madger Gomes to not really give him a sniff. Excellent delivery for the goal.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5
Nervy on a few occasions and lacked cohesion with those around him that would have helped out. Not his most convincing performance as he struggled against Porter.
4. Tom Anderson 7
Back to his rock sold best, barring an unnecessary foul in the second half. He covered the box superbly and headed away plenty.
