Player ratings as Doncaster Rovers battle for first away win of the season at MK Dons

1. Louis Jones 7
Made a vital stop from Twine's free kick in stoppage time. He did not have a massive amount of testing saves to make but was alert throughout.
2. Kyle Knoyle 9
Made a tremendous sliding block to prevent a likely goal when Eisa was sent through. And he made an even better one late in the first half when hooking the ball from the feet of Twine. He cleared off the line after a mix up late in the game. A mammoth performance.
3. Ollie Younger 9
Pretty much the perfect debut for a centre half. He was wearing a head bandage inside the first 20 minutes. He then did all the sort of work his appearance would have suggested, heading and clearing plenty with little fuss. He threw himself at everything.
4. Joseph Olowu 8
Another player who ended the game bloodied but wore his battle scars with pride. He threw himself in front of plenty, mopped up well and battled his heart out. Excellent.
