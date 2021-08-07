Player ratings as disjointed Doncaster Rovers start the season with defeat to AFC Wimbledon

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7
Impressive debut. Looked assured and made a big save to deny Assal one on one with the game goalless. No blame attached for either goal.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Showed plenty of athleticism from right back and got into some good advanced areas, more so first half.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Looks cool under pressure and played it out neatly from the back.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson 7
Typically determined effort from the skipper. Clearly still gaining an understanding with Williams.
Photo: Steve Flynn