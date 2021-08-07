Goalscorer Charlie Seaman drives down the wing. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Player ratings as disjointed Doncaster Rovers start the season with defeat to AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers lacked coherance and control as they surrendered a lead to lose their opening day clash with AFC Wimbledon.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 6:09 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Keepmoat. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7

Impressive debut. Looked assured and made a big save to deny Assal one on one with the game goalless. No blame attached for either goal.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Showed plenty of athleticism from right back and got into some good advanced areas, more so first half.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Looks cool under pressure and played it out neatly from the back.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Tom Anderson 7

Typically determined effort from the skipper. Clearly still gaining an understanding with Williams.

Photo: Steve Flynn

