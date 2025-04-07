Jamie Sterry and Rob Street scored a late goal apiece to seal victory after the hosts had been reduced to ten men on 56 minutes.

The 2-0 win leaves Rovers in fourth spot and just two points adrift of Walsall in third and with a game in hand.

So can Rovers seal a memorable promotion? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

Give us your views on all things Rovers via our social media channels.