Doncaster Rovers are two points off the automatic promotion places and with a game in hand

Play-offs, promotion or failure: AI predicts where Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Grimsby Town, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and the rest of League Two will finish the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Rovers bolstered their automatic promotion hopes with a late with at Chelthenham.

Jamie Sterry and Rob Street scored a late goal apiece to seal victory after the hosts had been reduced to ten men on 56 minutes.

The 2-0 win leaves Rovers in fourth spot and just two points adrift of Walsall in third and with a game in hand.

So can Rovers seal a memorable promotion? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

83pts (+15)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+27)

2. Walsall

81pts (+27) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

81pts (+17)

3. Doncaster Rovers

81pts (+17) Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

79pts (+21)

4. Bradford City

79pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

