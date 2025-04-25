Pitch invasions and a dramatic promotion - Doncaster Rovers' Mr Reliable hoping history repeats itself

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owen Bailey hopes history repeats itself this weekend.

Now a pivotal cog in the Doncaster Rovers machine, the versatile Bailey is hoping to seal the second promotion of his career. The first was three seasons ago at Gateshead. Bailey was embarking on his first full season in men's football after being released from boyhood club Newcastle United.

After well-documented injury woes, Bailey would go on to play a crucial role in the Heed's promotion from the National League North as he started every league game.

"We played Chorley away on the Easter Monday," he tells the Free Press of that 2021-22 campaign.

"A win would have secured the league, but then other results would have depended on what Brackley did and goal difference too I think.

"I actually scored to make it 2-1 to us on the day, but then it ended 2-2. We weren't sure whether we were promoted but then at the final whistle all the fans invaded the pitch so we knew! It was probably the best football memory I've ever had.

"My family were there and even ran on the pitch! Sharing moments like that are why you're in football. Hopefully we can do that here."

Indeed, the scenario facing Bailey's current club is spookily similar. Rovers host Bradford City in their penultimate game of the season knowing a win guarantees elevation to League One tomorrow.

Owen Bailey has started every league game for Rovers since his arrival in the summer of 2023. Pic: Howard Roe.

But likewise, a draw or even a defeat may be enough to get over the line although they have to prolong their wait for confirmation, until after Walsall's game with Accrington Stanley has finished. Whatever the outcome of Saturday's events, it promises to be full of drama. But, as the former Newcastle United man rightly says, these tension-filled moments are what he's in the game for.

"It's important you try and grasp it and take it all in," he added. "I think this is why you play football isn't it? These kind of occasions. Regardless of what's at stake, Bradford at home will always be a great occasion, with a big crowd. We're just looking forward to it and seeing what happens.

"When you're in the National League North you feel a million miles away from the Football League. So a promotion into League One is something I'd not take for granted at all. But we've got a big job to do first. And I'm just desperate to make sure that happens."