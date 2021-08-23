PICTURES: Doncaster Rovers Belles maintain winning start in FAWNL

Matchwinner Sophie Scargill in action against Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Julian Barker

Sophie Scargill’s superb second half volley settled Sunday’s contest at Rossington Main.

Andy Butler’s side, who are expected to mount a serious promotion push, also won 1-0 at Burton Albion in their opening game.

Belles are one of three sides to have taken six points from their first two games along with Solihull Moors and Long Eaton United.

Lauren Breen fires in a shot. Photo: Julian Barker

League newcomers Peterborough United won their first game of the season 5-1 at Bedworth United and could emerge as promotion contenders.

Belles welcome Lincoln City to Oxford Street on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Belles celebrate Scargill's goal. Photo: Julian Barker