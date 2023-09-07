‘Phenomenal’: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann hails summer signing

Watch more videos on Shots!

Bailey has been one of Doncaster’s top performers since the season began despite being used in three different positions to cover injuries.

The former Newcastle United youngster has played at right-back, centre-half and in central midfield and has yet to miss a game for Rovers following his move from Gateshead.

"Phenomenal,” was how McCann described his contribution.

Owen Bailey in action for Doncaster Rovers.

"He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal character, honestly. He's a warrior, absolute warrior. It doesn’t matter where you ask him to play.

"He’s a tremendous player as well. I don’t think he gave Everton's (Arnaut) Danjuma a kick for 70 minutes.

"He was outstanding at right-back at Hull, in central midfield he’s been brilliant.”

Bailey’s versatility was a key reason why Doncaster wanted to sign him, McCann revealed.

"He played in all those positions for Gateshead,” said McCann.

"He’s a top kid, no hassle. He comes in, trains to his maximum every day and goes absolutely nowhere near the physio room, which I love!

"He just gets on with his work.”

Bailey isn’t the only potential gem Doncaster have unearthed from non-league.

His teammate, Jack Senior, has also impressed with his performances and gives McCann an option at centre-half or left-back.

Senior, who arrived from his hometown club Halifax, has played in all but one of Rovers’ first eight games.

"Again, a very, very good character,” said McCann.

"He plays a number of positions and captained Halifax, so it tells you a bit about his mentality.”