Petition launched for Doncaster Rovers star Tommy Rowe to receive lifetime Dome membership!

Tommy Rowe has been arguably Rovers' best player during this tumultuous season.

Let’s be frank – for Doncaster Rovers, relegation has looked like a likely outcome since the season kicked off back in August.

With a leaky defence and a constant, manful struggle to score goals, a battle at the bottom was inevitable with the benefit of hindsight.

We’ve endured our fair share of frustration but there has been a noticeable upturn in performances over the last few games.

The players seem reinvigorated and are playing with much more confidence than they had been just a few weeks earlier.

This fight for survival has been spearheaded by none other than Rovers’ star man – Tommy Rowe.

His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the Donny faithful.

In fact, one fan, James McMahon, has taken it a step further.

He has set up a petition, directed at Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, on Change.org that proposes a lifetime free membership at the Doncaster Dome for Rowe (should the Rovers avoid relegation during the 2021/2022 campaign).

Not only this, but the petition also states that Rowe should be able to “skip the queue for the waterslides” and should be given “free drinks in the Icebreaker bar forever”.

However, the petition also states that ice skating would have to be unincluded from Rowe’s list of privileges at the Dome – if only to preserve him from any potential injuries.

As McMahon states – “We need his ankles. There’s magic in them”.

Tommy Rowe’s heroic efforts at the weekend prevented Rovers from slipping to what would have been a catastrophic defeat at AFC Wimbledon, scoring two goals in the space of just three minutes to help secure a vital point.

Relegation still appears to be the most probable outcome of this season for Donny but they have shown that they aren’t willing to go down without a fight.

If you’d like to sign the petition (why not?) you can follow the link to the webpage here.