Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann reveals the way he is striving to emulate Posh

Grant McCann returns to a place which he knows like the back of his hand today.

Resident in the area, Peterborough United will always be no ordinary club to him and his family, even if he is understandably not interested in sentiment today.

The ex-Posh manager and captain is pretty well versed on what has made the club historically successful over not just the years, but decades.

The Fen outfit’s unique selling point has been their unrivalled ability to consistently cast their net across the non-league circuit, unearth a few unpolished diamonds and turn into high-class lower-division footballers.

In his second stint at Rovers, McCann has also been wise to the notion that plenty of talent is operating below the English Football League, bringing in players with experience at National League level such as Jack Senior, Owen Bailey and George Broadbent.

McCann and his staff will continue to monitor those levels scrupulously.

The Rovers chief said: “Historically, over the years, you can see the way that Darragh (MacAnthony) and Barry (Fry) were brilliant at finding those gems.

"We’ve done something quite similar this year with some of our players. I know Mo (Faal) is at West Brom, but we had him watched last year at AFC Fylde and there’s Jack Senior and George Broadbent, who have come through the National League.

"There are strong characters there, who often want to come back into the league and prove themselves.

"We see it here, with the likes of George and Jack with the way they work every day.

"They have something to prove.

"We always keep our fingers on the pulse in that market to see if there’s any gems coming through.”

McCann’s association with Posh has provided him with memorable times as a player and manager. Some tough ones as well, but mostly good.

His opposite number in Darren Ferguson also knows plenty about the other side today following his spell as Rovers manager.

McCann, sacked for a second time by Posh in January, added: “It’s just the way it’s happened in both of our careers – in terms of going back to Peterborough and Darren facing Doncaster.