Peterborough United snap up Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Sophie Scargill

Midfielder Scargill signed for Belles in the summer of 2019 following a successful trial and was made club captain two years later.

She scored seven goals in 23 appearances for Belles as they finished second in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scargill said: “As a player, you get to a stage in your career where you have to be ambitious.

Sophie Scargill in action for Doncaster Rovers Belles.

"I loved my time at Doncaster Rovers Belles, but I wanted to continue my progress and I felt it was the right time to move on.”

Posh finished two places below Belles last season but are believed to boast greater resources.

Scargill added: “I had quite a few different offers, which was good for me personally, but my first impression of Posh made me didn’t want to look elsewhere, it was the only place I wanted to sign for and I’m pleased to have signed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s manager, Dan Lawlor, said: “Sophie is a player who brings a lot to the table.

"She arguably had her best season in about four years or so during the last campaign, scoring and assisting a lot for Belles.

"She adds real quality and energy to our team and is coming in to improve and understand what we are trying to achieve here.”

Belles are still searching for a new manager following Nick Buxton’s shock resignation earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad