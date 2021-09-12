Penalty shoot-out heartache for Armthorpe Welfare in FA Vase

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's FA Vase clash at New Mills. Photo: Steve Pennock

The defeat was disappointing but the performance certainly wasn't as Welfare produced a gutsy showing to draw 1-1 in normal time before going down 6-5 in the shoot-out.

Derbyshire side New Mills have started their Division One South season with eight wins from nine games so Armthorpe could hold their heads up high in defeat.

Welfare set their stall out right from the first whistle, hassling the New Mills defence and created a great chance to take the lead after just three minutes. Jack Wilson played a great cross-field pass to send Matty Hughes clear down the left and he cut in to fire in an angled shot which goalkeeper Chris Rogers saved with his legs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's FA Vase clash at New Mills. Photo: Steve Pennock

Noel Burdett had a 25-yard shot straight at Rogers on 18 minutes but New Mills posed their first serious threat straight afterwards when Benito Lowe saw his 20-yard shot deflected just over the bar.

However, the resulting corner saw the home side take the lead with Joe Bevan getting on the end of it to loop the ball into the far corner.

Welfare responded with Hughes having a low shot pushed away by Rogers after a good run from Burdett, while a good cross from Hughes on 35 minutes picked out Sean Dickinson at the back post who looked to set up Jack Mawson but his close range shot was charged down.

Almsot immediately New Mills broke with Bevan finding himself clear but Callum Fielding saved well.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's FA Vase clash at New Mills. Photo: Steve Pennock

Welfare got the equaliser they deserved on 37 minutes when Jack Shaw sent over a cross from the right which Hughes controlled at the far post before drilling a low angled shot into the far corner of the net.

Welfare were almost caught out by a quick break just before half time but Fielding pulled off another good save to deny Jake Poillard at his near post.

The second half saw less chances at both ends but Alex Varley went close shortly after the restart but he dragged his shot wide of the far post following a corner.

At the other end Lowe shot into the side netting following a free-kick, while just past the hour mark Adam Baskerville set up Dickinson who shot inches off target from 20 yards with Rogers rooted to the spot.

Neither side could make another breakthrough and the game went to penalties.

New Mills went first with both sides scoring their first two penalties, Jack Mawson and Steve Garner converting for Welfare.

It was advantage Welfare when Fielding brilliantly saved Mason Fallon's kick.

Baskerville and Hughes both scored for Welfare and New Mills scored their next two kicks as well.

This left Burdett with the chance to win it for Welfare but his kick was saved, taking it to sudden death.