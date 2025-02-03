Penalty miss sees Doncaster Rovers Belles miss out on vital win although unbeaten run continues

Belles' Jasmine Saxton missed a penalty as they were held to a draw.

Doncaster Rovers Belles drew 1-1 away at Norton and Stockton Ancients as their mini-revival continued at the weekend.

The hosts went ahead shortly before the half-hour mark with Belles levelling through an own goal just before half-time. It might have been all three points for Belles, but Jasmine Saxton saw a penalty saved midway through the second half as spoils were shared.

Despite missing out on the win, Ciaran Toner's side have at least strung together three unbeaten games. Despite all of them having been stalemates, Belles will clutch at the positives in recent weeks. It remains tight in the fight to stay up with five teams in the relegation dogfight. Barnsley and York City are both on 14, Belles and Norton on 12 with AFC Fylde propping up the table on ten.

Belles visit Barnsley in a game of huge significance for both teams this Sunday ahead of a full programme of games next midweek when Belles host Leeds United, who have outside hopes of the title, on Wednesday, February 12.

Having finished runners-up in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA Cup in both the past two seasons, Belles have a favourable home tie against Penistone Church in the second round. Rossington Main have been drawn at home to Worksop Town.

Rossington are set to face Brinsworth Whitehill for the third game running this Sunday. They followed a 7-0 Division One win at Brinsworth by winning 11-0 when the pair met in the Sheffield and Hallam League Cup on Sunday. Lauren Breen top-scored with five goals whilst Sarah Black notched a hat-trick. Phoebe Sneddon hit a brace with an own goal completing the rout.