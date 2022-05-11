Paul Green makes another Doncaster Rovers return to take up academy role

The former crowd favourite left the club in January following just three months in his role as fitness coach.

Green has previously coached Rovers’ junior players and has now been appointed as youth development phase transition coach.

The 39-year-old’s new role will see him work with players moving up from the under 16s to the under 18s.

Paul Green in action for Rovers in the 2008 play-off final win over Leeds United.

Green first joined Rovers as a 16-year-old and went on to win promotion from the Conference to Championship with the club, making over 200 appearances between 2002 and 2008.

He returned last year in a part time fitness role under former teammate Richie Wellens but left in January to briefly take interim charge of Boston United.

Green is still playing for Boston, who face Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North play-offs tomorrow evening.