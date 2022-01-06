Paul Green leaves Doncaster Rovers for Boston United job

Green - who started his professional career with Rovers and went on to make 189 appearances for the club - has taken charge of National League North side Boston United on an interim basis and departed the Eco-Power Stadium as a result.

The 38-year-old rejoined Rovers at the end of September after being selected by then-boss Richie Wellens to replace the outgoing Rob Lee, who joined Sheffield Wednesday.

Green remained on a playing contract with Boston throughout his time as Rovers fitness coach and has made 14 appearances for the Pilgrims this season.

Paul Green

Under Wellens, it was hoped that Rovers could secure a release from his contract with Boston which would have allowed him to take the role on a full time basis.

A brief statement from Rovers confirming his departure included: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Paul all the best with his future endeavours.”

Green’s departure means almost the entire senior staff at Rovers has changed in the last six weeks.

Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard left the club shortly before the sacking of Wellens while assistant manager Noel Hunt opted to leave afterwards.

First team performance analyst Alex Bailey is set to depart the club to join Sheffield United. Bailey will reunite with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom who he worked under at Barnsley and Leeds United.

Rovers are set to add to the staff with the appointment of a part time set piece coach plus an additional physiotherapist.

