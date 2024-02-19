Patience pays off for Doncaster Rovers' Hull City loanee after long wait

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hull City loanee arrived at Rovers on the final day of the winter window and he has quickly become an important and popular member of Grant McCann's squad.

His arrival has coincided with an upsurge in form, with the team unbeaten in all four games he's played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about how the move came about, the 21-year-old says the first half of the season was all geared towards playing regularly when he did eventually head out on loan. Prior to his debut at Sutton earlier this month, Lo-Tutala had not played competitively since April 2023.

"I played some pre-season games at Hull," he said, speaking to the Free Press. "I was trying to get out (on loan) in the summer but it just wasn't the right time so that period from September through to January I played a few reserve games with the under-23s to keep myself ticking over.

"But it was mainly training and trying to stay on top of things as much as possible. The goal was obviously to come out on loan in January so I've just been trying to get myself ready for the constant game time I'm now having.

"It was the last few hours! I won't use the word desperate but I was just trying to remain patient. I was trying to be ready for when the moment did come. I'm a man of faith so I know the Lord has a plan and purpose for me. So, yes it was difficult seeing those 30 days go past without anything happening! I really did want to go out, play and express myself and do what I love doing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on his time at DN4 so far, he added: “I’ve really enjoyed it. Not having lost a game yet is a real positive and I’m doing what I can to make sure that goes as long as possible.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala has yet to taste defeat in a Rovers shirt. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

“The boys have really welcomed me really well and the staff as well. I’m enjoying it and it’s all top people here.”