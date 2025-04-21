Party time for Doncaster City after they win again to clinch promotion
The ambitious outfit finally won what has been a two-horse race for much of the season thanks to a 4-2 win at SJR Worksop, albeit after being pegged back twice.
Mason Barlow gave the visitors the lead a minute before half-time, with SJR fighting back with an equaliser from Tom Mullen five minutes after the restart. Jack McKay then regained the lead but this time Aaron Redfearn brought the sides level on 65 minutes. City finally pulled clear, Barlow scoring his second on 73 before Ben Dyer notched number four a minute from time as the celebrations began in earnest.
City were backed by a big following at Worksop and the celebrations continued over the Easter weekend.
Elsewhere in the division, AFC Bentley suffered a miserable 5-1 loss to Worksop Town Reserves - their consolation coming from Unhdell Hannan - whilst Harworth Colliery lost 3-1 to Kiveton MW and Rossington Main Reserves drew 1-1 at Ollerton Town.
