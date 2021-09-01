Paperwork error saw Doncaster Rovers miss out on last gasp deadline day signing

Sunderland forward Aiden O'Brien

The Free Press understands that Rovers had agreed a loan move for Sunderland forward Aiden O’Brien and were confident of seeing the deal completed with two hours of the transfer window remaining.

However, it is understood that Sunderland inadvertently sent the wrong form for O’Brien to sign in order to process the move.

And by the time the issue had been rectified, the deadline for the submission of the correct paperwork had passed.

Rovers officials endured a nervous wait as the 11pm deadline ticked by but it became apparent that there was little they could do due to the error.

It was a significant blow as adding to the attacking ranks was the biggest priority in the final days of the transfer window.

Rovers had matched the highest wage on the table for another Sunderland forward Will Grigg, who had been Richie Wellens’ primary target, but he opted to join Rotherham United on loan.

Other options were explored after it became clear Grigg would not be heading to the Keepmoat but it was not until late in the evening when an option as strong as Republic of Ireland international O’Brien emerged.

Rovers were also given fresh hope over the young Premier League attacking midfielder they had been tracking throughout the summer. The player in question had looked set to join a Championship club on loan earlier in the day but a deal once again became a realistic option for Rovers, only for that to fall through at the 11th hour also.

The signing of 22-year-old Newcastle United winger Rodrigo Vilca was the only piece of business Rovers completed on deadline day.

