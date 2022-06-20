The trio will be joined by a Premier League under-21 side in Group E in the northern section of the draw, which will be finalised on Thursday.

Development teams in the hat include Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City, Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and Wolves.

Doncaster have been drawn against Barnsley and Lincoln in the Papa John's Trophy group stage.

The draw will take place at 11.30am live on Sky Sports News.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with the opening ties taking place on the week commencing August 29.

The EFL will also release fixtures for the 2022/23 season, which gets under way on the weekend of Saturday 30 July, at 9am on Thursday.

Rovers will discover their Carabao Cup Round One opponents on Thursday when the draw takes place live on Sky Sports News at 2.30pm.