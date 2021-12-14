Owner Terry Bramall talks succession planning for Doncaster Rovers

Terry Bramall

The 79-year-old has been part owner of the club since 2006, initially alongside John Ryan and Dick Watson and latterly with Rovers chairman David Blunt and chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

The departure of the Watson family from the ownership last year in the wake of Dick Watson’s death raised questions over the future of Rovers.

While admitting he is mindful of succession when addressing the topic at this week’s Meet The Owners event, Bramall says there are no current plans for how it will play out.

“David [Blunt] and I went through this process with our colleague Dick Watson 14 years ago when we sold Keepmoat,” he said.

“We realised then how important succession was.

“Our children at the time didn’t want it, which is why we went to market and we sold it.

“Succession planning is not a million miles away from our thoughts.

“I have to say that we haven’t sat down and said what are we going to do.

“Our concentration for the last three years has been making this club viable so it doesn’t stretch the demands of anyone who comes. We don’t have to look for some remote buyer.”

He added: “We’ve not tried to sell the business and no one has been to buy it.

“My daughters are not interested in football. My grandchildren are too young to get interested in football.

“The Watson family wanted to leave. We didn’t want them to leave and we spelled that out to them, that we wanted them to be here as great supporters to the club. I’m afraid they didn’t want to be owners of a football club so we accepted their resignations.

“The three of us, the ball is totally in our court. Hopefully you feel it is the right model when you can actually meet the owners and ask any questions you want. I’ll be as honest in any of the replies as I can be. That’s just how I live.”

Bramall spoke passionately about the current ownership and his belief that their collective philosophy will bring success to the club.

He saidL “When we lose it hurts. It really hurts on the inside.

“I know you can say you are the guys in charge so you can do something. We do do something. I can’t wave a magic wand I’m afraid.

“But we try to approach things by reason. When you look at 12 months ago we had more points per game than anyone in the division. Unfortunately I think Darren [Moore] got distracted - that is the best way I can put it - so we just managed to survive the season.

“What to me it showed was that we do have a way of working at this club - Doncaster Rovers and Club Doncaster - and it’s the same philosophy that extends through all our activities and it is one that works.

“We found that with rugby league last season where we were on the fringe of promotion. And the Belles this year, they’re going through Christmas top of their league, which is terrific.

“We look at Doncaster Rovers in just the same way.

“We want it to survive as a club and we want it to survive sustainably so when it comes to succession, anyone who is committed will be picking up a working model that is actually sustainable and I think that’s worth recognising in the activities we are doing.

“Give us a bit of time, we want to get back to those winning ways on the pitch, believe me.”

*