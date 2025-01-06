'Overdrive' - Update given on Doncaster Rovers' plans to improve Cantley Park facilities

Picture Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers vs Port Vale ; 04-01-2025 3.00pm; Eco Power Stadium ; general view

Doncaster Rovers' chief executive Gavin Baldwin has provided supporters with an update on how plans to improve the club's training ground are coming along.

Manager Grant McCann has spoken repeatedly about the "exciting" changes planned for Cantley Park. A state-of-the-art gym, complete with a physio section, spinning bikes and a yoga room are just some of the mooted upgrades that are in the pipeline.

Speaking to the Free Press last year, McCann enthused: "It'll be an excellent building for us and a lovely project when it gets done."

Now, Baldwin has issued a further update. Writing in his programme notes for the Port Vale game, Baldwin said: "Beyond this month, improvements at the training ground at Cantley Park will go into overdrive.

"The planning application for a significant expansion to the existing building has been submitted and we await the outcome in the next couple of months.

"This upgrade will provide a major improvement to the facilities on offer to the players. We have consulted with the squad and staff, particularly head of medical Dave Rennie, to determine what the primary focus should be and are pleased to be able to invest heavily in new gym and medical facilities as part of the new building."