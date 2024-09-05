'Out of position' - Former loanee reflects on Doncaster Rovers spell after sealing new club

Billy Waters (right) endured a frustrating loan spell at Rovers

Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Billy Waters has landed a new club.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season at Rovers after arriving from Wrexham but featured just 11 times in the league - starting only four times - and failing to score.

He's now rejoined one of his former clubs, FC Halifax Town, on loan until January.

And he's reflected upon his brief spell in South Yorkshire, making some interesting comments.

"I went on loan to Doncaster in January. I was really keen to get out and play because it'd been maybe eight months since I'd been playing," he told the Halifax Courier.

"It didn't go how I'd imagine it would. I played, but out of position. I don't want it to sound like I'm making excuses but it was frustrating because I wanted to play up-front, but in fairness to Doncaster, they went on an unbelievable run so it was tough to break in because you don't change a winning team."

Waters returned to Wrexham in the summer but was never realistically going to break into their team after promotion to League One and so now is back in familiar surroundings.

"There's been a few offers from clubs down south but I think a lot of teams have been looking at me thinking 'we've not seen him play in 18 months', which I fully understand.

"I get that, that's the game, so it's important for me to get back playing now. I don't want to rush into a move where it might not work out, and that's why I was pushing for Halifax.

"I've got a lot of love for the club, I know the staff and a few of the players, so it makes it that easier move because you know what you're heading into."