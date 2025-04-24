'Out for 12 weeks' - Grant McCann provides injury bombshell on eve of Doncaster Rovers' game with Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Senior will miss the rest of the season, Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann has confirmed.

The full-back has enjoyed a renaissance in recent weeks, starting the last nine games. That's coincided with an unbeaten run that has propelled Rovers to the top of League Two with just two matches left to play.

But Senior will play no part in the games against Bradford City or Notts County after going off injured in the Easter Monday win over Colchester United. Speaking ahead of the crunch game against the Bantams on Saturday lunchtime, McCann confirmed: "Jack's going to be out for probably eight to 12 weeks.

"He's ruptured his hamstring. It's a different part to the one that he'd done previously. It's the same leg but a different part of his hamstring. We're gutted for Jack and it took him a few days to get his head around it but he's in a good mood this morning and we'll recover him and hopefully get him back for pre-season.

"He's been in good form, Jack, and had to wait patiently. We're gutted for him but he'll come back stronger. The good thing is he knows how to come back from these things. He couldn't be with better people with Dave (Rennie, head of medical) and the team to get him through this testing time. Ultimately, it's the bigger picture for Jack now and he's got to make sure he gets back for us ready for next season."

James Maxwell is set to deputise on Saturday and there was further good news with Jay McGrath, Joe Ironside and Billy Sharp all available for selection after injury and suspension concerns respectively.

McCann did confirm that skipper Richard Wood remains out as he continues to be laid low with his troublesome ankle problem.