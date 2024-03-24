Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green.Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green.
Our snaps of Doncaster Rovers fans taking in the win over Forest Green Rovers

Rovers fans went home happy after the 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Mar 2024, 12:56 GMT

A Luke Molyneux strike and a Richard Keogh own goal made it three wins in a row for improving Rovers.

Our photographer Andrew Roe took these snaps of just some of the fans in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Rovers 2 Forest Green Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 2 Forest Green Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 2 Forest Green Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 2 Forest Green Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

