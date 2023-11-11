Our Doncaster Rovers player ratings after AFC Wimbledon defeat – gallery
Doncaster Rovers fell to a 2-0 defeat against AFC Wimbledon despite their opponents finishing the match with nine men.
Ali Al Hamadi’s double put Doncaster to the sword at the Cherry Red Records Stadium after the visitors’ poorest display for some time.
Despite limiting Wimbledon to few chances the visitors struggled to create opportunities of their own and failed to test Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass all afternoon.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
