Our Doncaster Rovers player ratings after AFC Wimbledon defeat – gallery

Doncaster Rovers fell to a 2-0 defeat against AFC Wimbledon despite their opponents finishing the match with nine men.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 17:53 GMT

Ali Al Hamadi’s double put Doncaster to the sword at the Cherry Red Records Stadium after the visitors’ poorest display for some time.

Despite limiting Wimbledon to few chances the visitors struggled to create opportunities of their own and failed to test Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass all afternoon.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Luke Molyneux has a shot goal.

1. Match action

Luke Molyneux has a shot goal.

Looked to have little chance with either goal.

2. Louis Jones - 6

Tom Anderson - 6

Made a brilliant clearance to prevent Wimbledon's Ali Al Hamadi opening the scoring early in the first half. Unfortunately his slip in possession led to the second goal.

3. Tom Anderson - 5

Joseph Olowu - N/A

Replaced early on after taking a kick to the head when clearing a ball into the box.

4. Joseph Olowu - N/A

Louis Jones - 6

