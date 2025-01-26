Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate TownHarry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town
Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town

Our best pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who were at the win over Harrogate Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Jan 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 13:10 BST
Harry Clifton’s dramatic late winner gave Rovers three crucial points yesterday.

Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 over Harrogate and move Rovers into the top three.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Rovers news on our website daily.

Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town

1. Rovers 1 Harrogate 0

Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town.

2. Rovers 1 Harrogate 0

Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town

3. Rovers 1 Harrogate 0

Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town.

4. Rovers 1 Harrogate 0

Harry Clifton scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate TownHarrogate
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice