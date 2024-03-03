News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall.
Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall.

Our best pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans taking in the defeat at Walsall

Rovers fans left Walsall disappointed yesterday following a 3-1 defeat against the promotion-chasers.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT
Kyle Hurst levelled for Rovers on 62 minutes but Walsall proved too strong as they went on to bag their fifth win in a row.

Our photographer Howard Roe was on hand to capture just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at these pictures and see who you know.

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall.

1. Walsall 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall.

2. Walsall 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall.

3. Walsall 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall.

4. Walsall 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the defeat at Walsall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

