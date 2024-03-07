Tyler Smith levelled with six minutes to go to cancel out Luke Molyneux’s opener.

Our man Howard Roe was on hand to capture some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look and see if you can spot somene you know.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Bradford 1 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Bradford 1 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Bradford 1 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Bradford 1 Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales