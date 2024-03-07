Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford.Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford.
Our best pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans at the draw with Bradford City

Rovers were denied a fine midweek win at Bradford after conceding late.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Tyler Smith levelled with six minutes to go to cancel out Luke Molyneux’s opener.

Our man Howard Roe was on hand to capture some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look and see if you can spot somene you know.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1. Bradford 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans watch their side's battling draw at Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

