And they did it in some style after trailing 2-1 with six minutes to go, before Rovers steamrolled Barrow away for the win.
It leaves Rovers level on points with Crawley in sixth place and with a game in hand at Colchester on Tuesday.
Take a look at our final home gallery of the season and see who you know.
Get all the build-up to the big game at Colchester here.
1. Rovers 4 Barrow 2
Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
