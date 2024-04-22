Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points.Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points.
Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points.

Our best fans pictures as Doncaster Rovers keep the play-off dream alive

The Rovers play-off dream remains alive and kicking after victory over Barrow at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:00 BST

And they did it in some style after trailing 2-1 with six minutes to go, before Rovers steamrolled Barrow away for the win.

It leaves Rovers level on points with Crawley in sixth place and with a game in hand at Colchester on Tuesday.

Take a look at our final home gallery of the season and see who you know.

Get all the build-up to the big game at Colchester here.

1. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

1. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

2. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

3. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

4. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

