And they did it in some style after trailing 2-1 with six minutes to go, before Rovers steamrolled Barrow away for the win.

It leaves Rovers level on points with Crawley in sixth place and with a game in hand at Colchester on Tuesday.

Take a look at our final home gallery of the season and see who you know.

Get all the build-up to the big game at Colchester here.

1 . Rovers 4 Barrow 2 Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

