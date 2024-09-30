Chey Dunkley headed the Spireites in front on 31 minutes before Luke Molyneux was sent off just after half-time after collecting two yellows.

Paddy Madden doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Tom Anderson was shown a red card before James Berry added a third in injury-time on a day to forget for Rovers.

Our photographer captured these faces in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Rovers 0 Chesterfield 3 Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

