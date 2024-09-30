Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield.Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield.
Our best fans pictures as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat against Chesterfield

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
It didn’t go the way we wanted at the weekend as Rovers slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Chesterfield.

Chey Dunkley headed the Spireites in front on 31 minutes before Luke Molyneux was sent off just after half-time after collecting two yellows.

Paddy Madden doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Tom Anderson was shown a red card before James Berry added a third in injury-time on a day to forget for Rovers.

Our photographer captured these faces in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Rovers 0 Chesterfield 3

Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 0 Chesterfield 3

Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 0 Chesterfield 3

Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 0 Chesterfield 3

Doncaster Rovers ended the game with nine men on a day to forget against Chesterfield. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

