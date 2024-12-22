Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.
Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.

Our best Doncaster Rovers fans pictures from yesterday's win over Tranmere Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 09:30 GMT
Rovers picked up three important points after beating Tranmere Rovers 3-1.

Grant McCann's side had not won at home in the league since the start of October but were in a ruthless mood as goals from Joseph Olowu, Patrick Kelly and Kyle Hurst saw them triumph.

Photographer Howard Roe was on hand to capture some of the Rovers fans who saw the action unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

Get full reaction – and more Rovers news – on our website.

Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.

1. Rovers 3 Tranmere 1

Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.

2. Rovers 3 Tranmere 1

Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.

3. Rovers 3 Tranmere 1

Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points.

4. Rovers 3 Tranmere 1

Doncaster Rovers eased past Tranmere for three important points. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Tranmere RoversGrant McCann
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice