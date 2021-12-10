Opposition View: The inside line on Doncaster Rovers' next opponents Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh has been nominated for the League One player of the month for November

But the Shrews look to be on the up, having lost just one of their last five in League One, prior to Wednesday night's visit to Wigan Athletic.

We spoke to the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury writer Lewis Cox to get the lowdown on the latest from Steve Cotterill's side.

Q: How do you assess the first few months of the season?

LC: "The first couple of months of the campaign were difficult and left Shrewsbury rooted in the bottom four.

"Over the last six to eight weeks they have found a foothold and began to find a rhythm that has helped build momentum and confidence.

"Excluding the EFL Trophy, prior to Wednesday’s game at Wigan, they have lost just once in seven games, winning four of those. "That run includes making the FA Cup third round, where they have drawn Liverpool at Anfield in January.

"The run has lifted them to 19th in the third tier and closer to the mid-table security where the club, manager and players expect to be."

Q: What were the expectations for this season?

LC: "In their seventh successive season in League One, Shrewsbury expected to be better off than they have fared in almost every season in the division.

"They have often been forced to stave off relegation, regularly been required to change manager and rescue themselves away from the drop zone - exactly what Cotterill achieved last season.

"They recruited well earlier in the summer though the squad was left light on bodies towards the end of the window, something they have been forced to cope with and adapt to in terms of personnel. But after a real struggle earlier on when goals and clean sheets were hard to come by, they have managed to achieve a run of better form that has lifted the mood and improved the outlook of the season."

Q: What system and style of play does Cotterill favour?

LC: "Cotterill prefers 3-5-2 and variants of that. On the whole it has been that shape since he took charge just over a year ago.

They have been forced to use players out of position at times and that has made things difficult, particularly earlier in the season, but of late form and results have improved. Ideally they want to play progressive football on the floor and will try to do that, but won’t be afraid to mix it up and go direct for Daniel Udoh or Ryan Bowman.

Q: Is there any early team news?

LC: "Town were hoping to have Rekeil Pyke, who has been redesigned into a right wing-back of late, back to compete with Josh Daniels for the role in an area they are light in.

"Natural wing-back Elliott Bennett has been required to shuffle into midfield, with Luke Leahy in at centre-half while Shrewsbury are missing central defensive pairing Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring), who is captain, and Aaron Pierre, who scored the winner at the Keepmoat last term.

"Midfielder David Davis remains suspended."

Q: Who are the players to watch out for?

LC: "Leahy has unquestionably been Town’s key player over the last few months, whether playing at left wing-back, his natural role, central midfield or at centre-back.

"Striker Daniel Udoh was this week nominated League One player of the month for November. He scored three goals in three games and helped lift Shrewsbury out of the drop zone."

