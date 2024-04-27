'Only the first step' - Grant McCann says hard work has only just begun for Doncaster Rovers
A pulsating 2-2 draw at Gillingham on the final day sees Rovers end the campaign in fifth place. They'll face Crewe Alexandra over two legs with the winners meeting either MK Dons or Crawley at Wembley next month.
Reflecting on the culmination of a rollercoaster 46-game season, McCann told reporters: "I'm really proud of our football club today, everyone associated from the owners to everyone that works around the ground, the fans and most importantly the players.
"It's been a great, great day for us to get in there but it's only the first step for us. I've just said that to the boys in the changing room.
"I'm really proud of them. We've been wrote off many, many times and said we're not good enough. For the last 30 or 31 games I think we've been outstanding really. It's a credit to everyone.
“I wouldn't say it's an achievement yet, because an achievement is getting promoted. We've done well to get to this point, of course we have. We'll just keep our feet firmly on the ground and prepare for whenever the play-off game is."
The final day fixture in Kent was a breathless encounter. Joe Ironside's header and Luke Molyneux's stunner had them cruising but the game turned on a red card dished out to goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala after a handball outside the area.
Gillingham rallied straight after that, scoring twice in quick succession. But Rovers held firm to ensure they finish in fifth spot.
There were no complaints from McCann over the dismissal but he did feel aggrieved at not being given a spot-kick in the second half: "I felt we were in control first half.
"The sending-off is a big changer in the game. It was a decision Timmy made and he's put his hands up. But then I thought there was a stonewall penalty we should have had on James Maxwell. Fortunately, it didn't cost us."
The first leg at Gresty Road takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 (5.30pm) with the return leg in South Yorkshire four days later.
