Ones to watch: League Two's best players after the opening days of the season, featuring players from Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Colchester United, Walsall, Bromley and Gillingham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
The season is young – but these could be the players to watch this time out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League Two after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

And the list features two Rovers stars after their own eye-catching start to the season.

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

See our website for the latest Rovers news.

8.37

1. Jack Payne (Colchester United)

8.37 Photo: Getty Images

8.28

2. Dilan Markanday (Chesterfield)

8.28 Photo: Tina Jenner

8.24

3. Taylor Allen (Walsall)

8.24 Photo: Getty Images

8.22

4. Michael Cheek (Bromley)

8.22 Photo: Getty Images

