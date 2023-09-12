One Doncaster Rovers player makes list of top 20 most valuable players in League Two, joining men from Colchester United, Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, Wrexham, Stockport County and MK Dons - picture gallery
Hurst has been given a value of £429,000, making him the joint eighth most valuable players.
The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as MK Dons, Bradford City and Stockport County.
But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.
So who are the most valuable players around League Two?
Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk
