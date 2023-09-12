News you can trust since 1925
One Doncaster Rovers player makes list of top 20 most valuable players in League Two, joining men from Colchester United, Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, Wrexham, Stockport County and MK Dons - picture gallery

Kyle Hurst has been included in this list of top 20 most valuable players in League Two.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST

Hurst has been given a value of £429,000, making him the joint eighth most valuable players.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as MK Dons, Bradford City and Stockport County.

But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.

So who are the most valuable players around League Two?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news here.

£1.72m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham)

£1.72m Photo: David Price

£860,000

2. Louie Barry (Stockport County)

£860,000 Photo: George Wood

£772,000

3. Nick Powell (Stockport County)

£772,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk

£772,000

4. Fankaty Dabo (Forest Green Rovers)

£772,000 Photo: Alex Pantling

