Kyle Hurst has been included in this list of top 20 most valuable players in League Two.

Hurst has been given a value of £429,000, making him the joint eighth most valuable players.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as MK Dons, Bradford City and Stockport County.

But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.

So who are the most valuable players around League Two?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

1 . Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham) £1.72m Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2 . Louie Barry (Stockport County) £860,000 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Nick Powell (Stockport County) £772,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales