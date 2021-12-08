Omar Bogle and Ed Williams 'won't let Doncaster Rovers down' after recall

Omar Bogle made his return to action for Rovers against Oxford United on Tuesday

Bogle and Williams were exiled by previous Rovers boss Richie Wellens and ordered to train with the youth team - who are managed by McSheffrey - for two months.

But both made their returns to the squad in Tuesday's defeat to Oxford United, with Bogle coming off the bench in the second half.

"They were delighted," McSheffrey said.

"I phoned them after training on Monday and they were delighted to be involved.

"They're good lads at the end of the day, they're nice lads and they deserve to be treated well.

"They have as good a chance as any of their team mates at playing.

"I know they won't let us down. They're taking this serious and they're going to try and grab it with both hands."

Bogle came on in the 69th minute to a welcoming reception from the Rovers fans, some of whom had been signing his name throughout the game.

McSheffrey said: "It was nice for him and he can only gain confidence from that because he's not been on a football pitch for a while.

"You could see he was almost trying too hard. He was running around and his physical presence was there, he was a nuisance for defenders.

"There were a couple of opportunities where he was trying to get it onto his left foot too early instead of just keeping hold of the ball.

"That's to be expected when you've got a second chance to get on the pitch and you want to impress.

"He just needs to be a bit calmer when he gets on the ball but his physical presence had an impact.