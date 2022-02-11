Ole's at the Eco-Power! Why were former Manchester United duo watching Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town this week?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are pictured at the Eco-Power Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his sidekick Michael Carrick were at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday night to support their former colleague Kieran McKenna.

McKenna worked alongside the pair at Old Trafford before taking over at Ipswich in December.

"It was very nice," McKenna told iFollow Ipswich.

"They're two good friends, two former colleagues, and two very knowledgeable, experienced and successful football men.

"It was good to have their support on Tuesday. It’s nice to know that they are following all of the games and supporting Ipswich now; wanting us to win and do well.

"It was great for them to come to the hotel before the game to meet some of the players and get around the staff. It was a nice boost for us on Tuesday and hopefully we can get them down to Portman Road at some stage as well."

Tyreeq Bakinson’s first half goal was enough to secure the visitors a 1-0 victory – McKenna’s sixth win from eight games in charge.