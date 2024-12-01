'Oldest guy out there', 'Excellent' - BBC pundits' verdicts on Doncaster Rovers' win over Kettering
Grant McCann's side overcame Kettering 2-1 after extra-time in a tense affair in Northamptonshire with Billy Sharp scoring both goals.
The game was screened live on the BBC with a national audience watching Rovers eventually get the job done.
Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray was part of the BBC's punditry team at Latimer Park and gave his verdict: "They did it the hard way after going behind. They had to show real character. It was all about the experience of that man Billy Sharp. He wasn't really involved in the game but he was the difference - the oldest guy out there.
"He was the one who put two goals away and even though he wasn't too involved at times, he was involved in the moments that change games."
Fellow pundit Ashley Williams, the former Everton defender, summarised: "It was a professional job by Doncaster today.
"Kettering gave it their all, especially in the first half. Doncaster sorted that out and got the job done thanks to their experience."
Troy Deeney was on co-commentary duty and was singing the praises of match-winner Sharp: "Excellent again. He's always on the move. He's been doing it for nearly 20 years in the game. It's great technique and he keeps his eyes on the ball, just tries to keep it down and gets good contact. He's been doing it all his career."
