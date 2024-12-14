'Off the boil', 'day to forget' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from meek Wimbledon defeat

A first half goal from the hosts came from a Rovers unforced error and the visitors never recovered. The most damning stat of the day was the fact Grant McCann's side failed to register a single shot on target as they slipped down to fifth in the table.

Rovers, without a win in the capital since September 2020, made three changes with Josh Emmanuel handed his full league debut. They made a bright start and arguably could have been 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.

First, Luke Molyneux saw a lobbed attempt drop the wrong side of the goal with home stopper Owen Goodman stranded.

Another quick counter, started by Ted Sharman-Lowe's quick thinking saw Molyneux released down the right. He hurtled towards goal and picked out Kyle Hurst but he scuffed it wide of goal when it looked easier to hit the target.

That wastefulness was punished on 27 minutes when George Broadbent's dicey pass just outside the Rovers penalty area was picked off by Josh Kelly. He then advanced down the left and hung it up for Matty Stevens to head home.

If anyone was going to score next it looked to be the hosts as they peppered Rovers' goal. McCann failed to see an upturn from his side after the break and made a triple change just after the hour. But even that failed to bring the necessary improvement as Rovers toiled but showed zero attacking quality as they meekly fell to a reverse.

Here's our Rovers player ratings:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 6 A lovely bit of quick-thinking to release Molyneux for the game's first real chance. Made an important stop at 1-0. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Josh Emmanuel 6 Full league debut and lasted an hour. Did okay but didn't make any forward entries of note in the home box. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Jay McGrath 5 Put in some much-needed clearances when Rovers were really under the cosh second half. That said, some passes went woefully astray. Carded. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales