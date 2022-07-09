Gary McSheffrey's side began their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Armthorpe Welfare last weekend.
New signing Josh Andrews is set to feature against the Boro, who play in the seventh tier of English football.
The 20-year-old striker stands at 6ft 5ins and has joined on a six-month loan from Championship side Birmingham City.
Rovers could also field a number of trialists currently with the club.
Nuneaton Borough vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 15:15
- New Rovers striker Josh Andrews to play 45 minutes this afternoon, says Gary McSheffrey
- Several trialists also set to feature again for Doncaster
A word on Tomlin
His ability on the ball is clear for all to see. Appears to be playing a little deeper than the traditional number ten but has beaten a few challenges with ease so far. Can play a pass, too.
Good claim Mitchell
He rises high to catch a corner. Nuneaton may have fallen behind but they’re having a go. Game being played at a high intensity in the opening ten minutes...
Some news on ‘Trialist 2'
Doncaster Rovers take well-travelled attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin on trial
Doncaster Rovers have taken former Bristol City, Cardiff and Middlesbrough attacker Lee Tomlin on trial.
GOAL Rovers
George Miller heads home at the near post following a cross by Adam Clayton.
Good start for team and player.
Here’s how Nuneaton line up
Great run
The second trialist - a midfielder - makes a great run from the centre circle and pushes Rovers forward about 30 yards.
Visitors mixing up their play nicely in the opening few minutes. Lovely quarterback pass just set Rowe free, but his cross was blocked.
We’re under way
First bit of meanigful action sees a Nuneaton forward beat Cieran Dunne to the ball and get a cross into the box, which is headed over.
Teams are out
We’re nearly ready for kick-off.
News to come on the identity of one of the Rovers’ trialists...
New boys are here
Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux are warming up with the main group.
Both players have been named on the bench today.
Rovers team news
Cieran Dunne starts again at left-back, with another trialist - who is not Jack Degruchy - in midfield.
Degruchy is one of two trialists on the bench.