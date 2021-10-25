Nothing complicated about ending Doncaster Rovers' vulnerability from set pieces according to boss

Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard handles the instructions for defending set pieces at Rovers.

Rovers have conceded a header from a corner in each of their last three matches, much to the manager’s frustration.

Wellens says Rovers’ approach to defending set pieces is a simple one and it is up to his players to carry out the basic instructions, passed on by goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard, who manages the handling of corners.

“The way we do it is black and white,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have Tom Anderson on zonal and everyone else is man-to-man so there are people that are letting themselves down by not doing their jobs properly.

“From a set play, if you’re giving a job to stop him scoring then that’s your only job. You don’t need to worry about anything else, just don’t let people get across you or get a free header.

“That is three in three where we’ve conceded from a corner so people need to take responsibility and be alive to stop people getting ahead of them.

“It’s about having a belief that your man is not going to get on the end of the cross, that you are going to make contact, block his run or whatever it takes to stop it.”

Wellens was particularly disappointed with the manner of Cheltenham Town’s second goal on Saturday which threatened a comeback from three goals down.

And he believes common sense would have prevented former Rovers striker Andy Williams from heading home unmarked from a corner.

“The other two in the games before were a little more difficult but the one at the weekend was that Ethan Galbraith at 5ft9 shouldn’t be marking Andy Williams at 6ft1,” Wellens said.

“We should recognise that and Tiago Cukur should swap.

“Tiago was on the edge of the box marking Alfie May.

“We need to manage situations like that better and recognise the situation.

“Paul Gerrard was on the sidelines screaming at them to change but it was too late and we allow a stupid goal from a set play.”

*