McCann's side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in West Yorkshire as they exited the EFL Trophy. Despite being encouraged by his players' showing, especially after their horror show at Stockport last weekend, McCann had plenty of stern words for referee Will Finnie.

Rovers saw Luke Molyneux and Conor Carty both depart in the first half after sustaining contact injuries with Ben Close joining them in the second half - Close having to be stretchered off.

Speaking post-match McCann said: "I felt my players weren't really protected tonight. I've got three players on crutches in the changing room. It's just really disappointing. On the back of that I've had a chat with the referee and some of the things he said just didn't make sense.

Connor Carty is carried off after injuring his knee after slipping on the edge of the pitch at Bradford.

"But I have to say the response from the group tonight was really good. The first one, their man (Tomkinson) has clearly stamped on Molyneux. The second one, Conor Carty is thrown into the advertising boards and felt his knee. And the third is the one that beggars belief the most because Ben Close wins the ball and he gives a free-kick to Bradford. It's really, really disappointing because we've had the referee a few times and he's been decent.

"There was no protection for my players tonight."

Adding more about the trio's injuries, McCann suggested Molyneux's was an ankle concern with Carty and Close both knee-related.