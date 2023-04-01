Quickfire first half goals from Courtney Baker-Richardson and Connor O’Riordan helped the out-of-form Railwaymen record just their third away win of the season at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Baker-Richardson punished a bad mistake by Ben Nelson before O’Riordan nodded in from a corner.

Rovers barely laid a glove on Crewe during an abject first half performance which Schofield conceded was not good enough.

Crewe's Connor O'Riordan scores the second goal. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“I’m very disappointed, especially with the manner of the performance, particularly in the first half,” said Rovers’ boss.

“I felt we were physically very poor in every aspect – the duels, the ability to run in beyond the opponent.

“Physically we just got swallowed up in that first half.”

He added: “There was lots of emotion at half time. It’s not good enough that first half performance.

“The goals we’re conceding, and the manner in which we do, is disappointing today.

“So we made changes and I felt the team got back into the game in terms of ascendancy but not creating enough chances with the possession we had.

“Crewe managed the game really well at 2-0 up and it was always going to be difficult for us from then on in.”

Rovers have now won just once in their last nine games and, currently lying 12th in the League Two table, are clinging onto a top half position.

"Our form’s very poor,” said Schofield. “From the last nine games it’s one win and two draws.

"It does affect things. It affects confidence. It affects the emotion of people – the players, supporters and everyone around the club.

"We need to just continue working as hard as possible to turn it round and that’s what we’ll try and do.”

He added: “There were no positives to take from that first half but the players don’t go out there not wanting to give effort.

"I think there’s an honest group of players in here. The players are trying to give their best.”

Schofield started the game without a recognised striker before handing a league debut to youth team striker Jack Goodman at half time.

"We played Todd Miller and Luke Molyneux up there at the start of the game and we wanted to use Todd’s speed to try and get in behind and then Luke to more link the play,” explained Rovers’ boss.

"That was the reason behind that decision.

"For Jack to come on and make an impact, I thought he did very well. I thought it was one of the positives from the performance.