'Not for show' - Why Doncaster Rovers players performed pre-match huddle against Newport County

Eagle-eyed Doncaster Rovers supporters will have noticed something different before kick-off last weekend.

Rovers players gathered for a pre-match huddle prior to the visit of Newport County. It sparked debate among the fanbase, on whether it was a new, permanent addition or just a spur-of-the-moment decision by stand-in skipper Owen Bailey. Manager Grant McCann has now explained the reasoning.

"We had a chat last week, a really good chat with the staff, about our home form," McCann said ahead of the long trip to Bromley on Tuesday. "We were so strong at home last season when we went on that (winning) run. I spoke to the staff about what we could do to improve it. We looked at all sorts of numbers such as halves won, when goals were scored etc. We put those numbers to the boys and they were quite surprised at it.

"But now, funnily, we've picked up more points at home than we have away even though we always talk about how our away form is really good. But we know we can be stronger at home.

"We had feedback from the players and it's little things like Bails getting them into a huddle to remind the players of our message and what we're about. I wasn't against that. I think it's a good thing for them to have their own minute or two in the stadium reminding each other of the messages we've spoken about.

"It's not for show. It's just to remind the players of the messages and the game plans we want them to do."

It certainly contributed to a superb performance, with McCann’s men running out convincing 3-0 winners over the Welsh side. Rovers have no injury concerns for their first-ever trip to Hayes Lane although Jack Senior and Patrick Kelly remain suspended.