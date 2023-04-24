News you can trust since 1925
‘Not acceptable’: Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield makes his feelings clear after Newport County loss

"It seems to be the story of our season.”

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

There was a sense of déjà vu about Doncaster Rovers' latest collapse for Danny Schofield.

Doncaster surrendered the lead for the third time in four matches in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Newport County, shipping more soft goals to come away from another game empty-handed.

"The goals we conceded were really poor,” admitted Schofield, who faces an uphill battle to convince supporters he is the right man to lead their team next term.

Only the bottom three have a worse goal difference than Doncaster.Only the bottom three have a worse goal difference than Doncaster.
"It seems to be the story of our season. Some of the goals we concede are not acceptable.”

Only the bottom three have a worse goal difference than Doncaster, who conceded two goals from long-throws against Newport.

"We knew it was a major threat Newport posed to us and we didn’t have the capabilities to deal with that moment,” said Schofield.

"Set plays and long-throws are a massive part of football and we’re falling short down to the physical component of it.

"The goals we have conceded are unacceptable, if you look back they are really poor goals. There has been no team that’s really carved us open in terms of really good play.”

Rovers have now gone nine games without a win and have lost 10 of their last 14 fixtures.

With few, if any, of their 11 injured players expected back before the end of the season there is a very real possibility they might not win again during an increasingly wretched 22/23 campaign.

“We have got to continue working and move forward quickly now onto Colchester and put on a performance the supporters can be proud of,” added Schofield.

"The players are giving everything, we are just falling short in key moments.

"It’s down to me to really rally the players for these last two games to really fight for the shirt and restore a bit of pride and positivity to our performances and hopefully results.”

Schofield acknowledged the importance of making sure his side avoids going 11 games without a win.

"That’s what we’re fighting for,” he said.

"It feels it’s important we put a performance on and get the results to take us into the off-season with a bit of positivity.

"We know we’re in a difficult moment and it’s tough for everybody at the football club.”

