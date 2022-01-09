'Not a single positive', 'Dull as dishwater', 'Relegation is now inevitable': How Doncaster Rovers fans reacted to Fleetwood defeat

Tommy Rowe heads just wide for Rovers against Fleetwood. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rock bottom Rovers mustered just two shots on target and showed precious little spirit in a vital game against a side hovering just above the drop zone.

They are nine points from safety and now face a daunting run of fixtures starting with the visit of high-flying Wigan Athletic next weekend.

Here’s how fans reacted on social media…

@Ryandunphy95: The worst defeat of the season for me. Absolute dross. Not a single positive. No quality, no desire, no ability, no effort. Signing new players is now irrelevant to this season, we are done.

@DRFC_ITEN: Doncaster Rovers are going down this season. Anyone who thinks otherwise must be drinking some strong stuff at this stage. These past two results have killed us. The performance today has been atrocious. I'm not sure 11 new signings could fix these issues now.

@BaileyVickerage: First time I’ve said it but after the last 2 results I can’t see us staying up. Poor performance and never looked like scoring until Seaman’s effort late on. Williams and Olowu the only ones who can be pleased with their performance.

@JennyAudsley86: I've been a #DRFC season ticket holder for almost 20 years now and this is the worst 'football' I've ever seen us play. No fight, no creativity, dull as dishwater. I can't say I've looked forward to coming to a match all season. Relegation is now inevitable

@daniel_nice7: Wonder if it’s got to the point where rather than worrying about staying up, we just try to start again. Build the backroom staff, get a few shrewd signings in & blend them with some youngsters with one eye on next season. Try to get the basics right

@Rupee92: The board have backed themselves into a corner with comments but we really should NOT be signing ANYONE now on expensive loans or 6 month deals. Its £s in bin. We’re 9 points adrift, 10 with the -GD & 8 of the top 10 to play in next 9 games. 6 months planning. Get a DoF!

@sam_thompson24: I started supporting drfc in 98/99 that for me was the worst overall performance for in every aspect no team work, no spirit, no quality, no intelligence can we not forfeit this season and start again next year #DRFC

@___Alexaaa___: An absolute disgrace. As soon as the goal went in, they couldn’t even look at each other. No effort, no accountability. Some of those players are stealing a living that some people would dream of. It really is sad to see.

@Jake_laughton: It’s nowt to do with lack of effort, they’re not good enough. It’s that simple.

@rossevans86: Worst #drfc performance I’ve seen all season, lacking desire & plan. If Hiwula starts ahead of Seaman next I’ll be worried of McSheffrey’s judgement and Rowe is wasted at left back his experience and physicality is much needed in midfield. We look like a below average L2 side!

@Craigthefub: #drfc paying the price for years of borrowing youngsters and neglecting to invest into a core of a team. Lack of footballing nous at the top table finally catching up. Cant see league 2 being much fun next season either

@RobSceneblog: Today is the first time this season I've been available for a home game and subsequently chosen not to go. Difficult to justify paying actual money and wasting actual time* watching these players. *I've used the gain time to sit on my sofa and eat crisps. No regrets.

@ThatMattTurner: That was bleak. Atmosphere was dead, we created nothing on the pitch. Hiwula being sarcastically cheered off the pitch, Cukur being booed onto the pitch. A poor Fleetwood side comfortably cruising at 1-0. But at least we’re not doing a Bury.

@djoftherovers: Years of neglect and relying on loan players, every club needs a spine of its own players tied down to the club, just hope these wellens signings have release clauses in them if we go down