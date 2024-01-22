New Doncaster Rovers loanee Billy Waters says he is loving life in his new surroundings.

Billy Waters in action for Doncaster Rovers during his debut against Newport County earlier this month. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

The 29-year-old forward joined Rovers earlier this month on loan from League Two rivals Wrexham. Waters, whose former clubs include Barrow and Cheltenham, hardly had a sniff for the Welsh club in the first half of the season and so was delighted to sign on at DN4.

"As soon as my agent rang and said 'Doncaster are wanting you' I just thought yeah. Doncaster are a big club and so I wanted to do it," he told the Lower League Look podcast.

"I just had that hunger to go out and play. I was still going in every day at Wrexham and training and I was enjoying myself training and trying to keep myself fit. But I said if the right club comes up then I'd go for it and I think Doncaster is the right club.

"I want to start scoring goals, play well and just be part of something. Hopefully we can get shooting up that league. I've come in and it's such a good group. I really like the gaffer and I think we owe it to the fans to start climbing the league."

Waters made his Doncaster debut against Newport, racking up just over an hour before being substituted. And despite only being at Rovers for barely a fortnight, he says he's already enjoying the feel of the place.

"It wasn't a hard sell for me," he adds. "People who'd played under Grant McCann before had always spoken highly of him. As soon as I looked at this club - one of my best mates, Jack Senior, is here - I fancied it. Part of the motivation is to have an impact and fire them back up the league. I've only been here a week or so but I'm loving it already."

Rovers have a blank midweek before hosting Stockport County this Saturday in what will be their first outing in 11 days after the postponement of last weekend's trip to Bradford City.