'Not a charity game' - Doncaster Rovers loanee relishing reunion with Crystal Palace

Rob Street is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces ahead of kick-off tonight. But once the whistle blows, the Doncaster Rovers loanee would like nothing more than to play his part in a famous FA Cup upset against former club Crystal Palace.

Street spent seven years at Palace, joining at the age of 15 and signing his maiden professional deal in the summer of 2020. Sadly, he never got the first team call in that time with three separate loan spells pre-dating a permanent exit to Cheltenham in 2023. A year later Lincoln forked out an undisclosed fee before loaning him out to Rovers last month.

"It was brilliant," Street said of his time in South London. "I joined when I was 15, left when I was just turning 22. It was a good six or seven years there, I went all the way through the academy.

"A lot of players get that taste of what it’s like to be at a Premier League club and you always want to get back there and that is ultimately a goal in my career and hopefully I can achieve that.

"I know Tyrick Mitchell and I played with quite a lot of the boys there. There's some familiar faces and I know a lot of the staff there, too. The assistant Paddy McCarthy was my youth team coach from under-16s to under-18s and then again for the under-21s so I have a really good relationship with him."

Tonight, provided he is picked, will see Street come up against his old club as Rovers attempt to reach the fifth round of the world's oldest cup competition.

And he is bullish over their chances for an upset.

"It's not a charity game," he told the Free Press. "We're going into it to win and we want to cause an upset. We're not looking at it thinking we'll roll over because they're a Premier League team.

"It'll be a tough game because of the quality they have. Who knows, anything can happen."