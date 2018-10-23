Rossington Main’s unbeaten run ends with Parkgate defeat

Rossington Main’s four game unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to a rejuvenated Parkgate side,

What proved to be the only goal of the game arrived five minutes from the interval when Matt Crookes met a corner at the far post to loop a header back across goal into the opposite corner.

Action from Rossington Main's clash with Parkgate. Picture: Russ Sheppard

Main had started brightly with Jordan Turner firing just wide from Callum Wiffen’s threaded pass, then Jason Stokes was the next to go close with a shot that zipped just past the post.

Parkgate though clawed their way back into the game and had already gone close with a header from a free-kick just before they broke the deadlock.

It was a similar pattern after the break with Rossington creating but failing to take their chances, although Lee Holmes was unlucky not to grab a late equaliser when his shot three minutes from time beat the visitors keeper but not the post.

Rossington manager Ryan Hindley thought his side should have had at least a point from the game.

He said. “I think we deserved something from the game.

“I can’t fault or have a go at the work rate and how hard they’ve worked I cant have a go at that. That’s what I asked them to do.

“We cant keep missing chances but on the flip side, we’re creating chances.

“Congratulations to Parkgate, they’re on a great run. They came and did the job, out-manned us in certain areas.

“We’ve got them again next week so we’ll learn from it and we’ll look at where their strengths and weaknesses are, and I’m sure they will look at ours.

“I told them before the game, don’t concede set-pieces, don’t let yourselves down

“They’ve got some good players and some good people at set-pieces, who’ll deliver with quality and they did.

“It’s cost us a goal, I’ve told them, and they know that they need to do better.”

Hindley feels Main must start putting their chances away and is also looking for an improvement in midfield.

“We needed to get on the ball and we haven’t – my front three cannot keep missing chances,” he said.

“I’ll not lose too much sleep about how we defended. I’ll lose more sleep about how we’ve got to be better in the final third and we’ve got to do better in midfield.

“We’ll improve and move on and look to get a positive result on Saturday.”