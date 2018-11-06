Armthorpe Welfare hit for six by Shirebrook Town

Armthorpe Welfare suffered another heavy away loss after being thrashed 6-1 by Shirebrook Town.

The defeat comes after they crashed out of the League Cup 10-2 away at Premier Division side Liversedge five days earlier.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's defeat at Shirebrook Town

Welfare started brightly and came close to opening the scoring on three minutes through Jordan Buckham, who hit the post from the edge of the box.

But it was the hosts who took the lead on nine minutes.

Mark Robinson got away down the left and cut inside and fired past goalkeeper Adam Steven.

However the lead did not last long as Welfare equalised on 19 minutes.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's defeat at Shirebrook Town

A free-kick by Josh Dodd from the left was flicked on by Steve Garner for Gareth Roberts to score from close range at the back post.

But Armthorpe could not build on their equaliser and went behind again on 35 minutes.

Welfare goalkeeper Steven saved a penalty - but from the resulting corner Sam Dockwary powered a header into the roof of the net.

And Shirebrook extended their lead just before half time through Billy Simpson.

Players from Armthorpe Welfare and Shirebrook Town

Just four minutes into the second half Shirebrook found the net again when Isaac Fisher latched onto a long clearance to thump the ball past Stevens.

Before the hour mark Shirebrook were well and truly out of sight with a fifth goal as Simpson claimed his second goal after Welfare failed to clear a corner.

And the scoring was not finished as the hosts added goal number six midway through the second half before seeing the game comfortably out.