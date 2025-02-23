Non-league: Terrific fightback from Rossington as Doncaster City win 8-0

In the NCEL Premier, Rossington Main put up a spirited fightback to draw 4-4 at home to Thackley.

They were 3-0 down at half-time but Ross Hannah pulled one back just after the restart. Thackley then notched a fourth on the hour as the game looked to be going away from the hosts.

But Dylan Mantle reduced the arrears further and Paul Sherburn then made it a thrilling finale. Hannah scored a minute from time to seal a terrific comeback.

In Division One, Club Thorne sealed a good point in a 1-1 draw at league leaders Horbury Town; Adam Baskerville opening the scoring only for the hosts to seal a share of the spoils.

Rossington Main's Ross Hannah. Photo: Russ Sheppard

Armthorpe Welfare were well-beaten, 3-1 at Maltby Main with Harley McCormack briefly levelling for them just after half-time.

In the Central Midlands, there were two more big wins for Doncaster City and leaders Dinnington Town where it looks increasingly likely that promotion from the Premier North will be decided on March 19 when the pair meet at Dinnington.

Doncaster’s latest three points came from an 8-0 defeat of Kiveton MW. A Jordan Turner double in the first 13 minutes meant an uphill struggle for Kiveton got even harder, Ben Dyer adding another in the 27th minute before Jock Curran and Turner both scored in the final minute of the first half to finally kill off the game. Craig Nelthorpe got in on the act with a penalty four minutes after the restart, Abdulrahman Alghamdi scored number seven midway through the half before a 40-yard lob from Nelthorpe saw an end to the scoring.

Hatfield Town have established themselves behind the top two, with their current unbeaten run standing at nine. They beat a faltering Elite AFC 3-2, Joe Smith scoring the only goal of the first half for Hatfield on 13 minutes. Elite’s Sammy Amissah equalised just after the restart before Callum Stockton was able to take advantage of a defensive mix-up on 56 minutes. Mitch Wain put daylight between the sides ten minutes later and although Robbie Wood got a second for Elite it was too late to affect the final outcome.

Yorkshire Main had a day to forget, being thrashed 9-0 by Staveley Reserves.